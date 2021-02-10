Singer Katy Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom, has revealed that initially she wasn't comfortable taking tips from Orlando on how he raised his son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' (but) they actually helped. Katy Perry Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Relationship with Orlando Bloom (Read Deets).

"They're like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this'," Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live about welcoming Daisy in August 2020, reports eonline.com. Katy praised Orlando for being a hands-on father. "He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful," she said. Katy Perry Wins Copyright Case Against Marcus Gray Over Her 2013 Hit Song 'Dark Horse'.

"He was such a great support. We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hands and looking into my eyes," she said.

