Kenneth Branagh is an all-rounder in Hollywood. The man is as talented as they come. A high caliber of actor and director, Branagh is a powerhouse that keeps on giving. Usually directing and as well acting in his own films too, Branagh always brings his A game. He has always done a mighty fine job at conveying a story while also giving a great performance.

Kenneth Branagh has made his name by directing huge Shakespearean dramas. Honestly it feels like you won’t find a bigger Shakespeare fan than him. Every inch of his work is filled with love and passion for the great writer. While has done a lot of Shakespeare adaptations, he has also appeared in big action films. So to celebrate Kenneth Branagh's ’ 61st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (7.4)

Harry Potter and friends return to the magical school of Hogwarts for their second here. Discovering a new conspiracy in the school regarding the mysterious disappearance of students, Harry and his friends take it upon themselves to solve it. Branagh stars as the ever charming Gilderoy Lockhart who is more annoying than charming to be honest, and Branagh plays the role perfectly.

Tenet (7.4)

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is a visual spectacle that sees a protagonist travel through a time bending journey in order to save the entire world. It is probably the most confusing and interesting thing the director has ever done. Branagh plays the role of a Russian villain by the name of Sator and he hams it up. It’s clear that Branagh is having fun in the role and you can’t help but enjoy it along with him.

Henry V (7.5)

Henry V is one of the best Shakespeare adaptations that you will ever see. Directed by and starring Branagh as the titular character, Henry V sees the young king embark on a conquest of France. It's a great period drama that features everything you would expect from a Shakespearean story.

Hamlet (7.7)

If you thought Henry V was his best work, then wait till you see Hamlet. Young Prince Hamlet returns home to find his father murdered and his mother marrying his uncle while a war is brewing. The film is packed with great visuals and tells an amazing story updated for modern viewing while still maintaining the spirit of the original tale.

Dunkirk (7.8)

Dunkirk is another visual spectacle directed by Christopher Nolan that tells the story of the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II. Branagh plays the role of Commander Bolton. A commander who is extremely compassionate about his soldiers and wants them to reach home as soon as possible. His character gave a great sense of hope to a rather bleak film.

We really hope Kenneth Branagh makes another Shakespeare film because honestly, he amazingly excels at those. With this we finish off the list and wish Kenneth Branagh a very happy birthday.

