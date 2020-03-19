Kevin Bacon Comes Up with #IStayHomeFor Challenge Amid COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Actually Cool!

Kevin Bacon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kevin Bacon, Hollywood's most interconnected star, wants his fans to stay at home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Bacon, who has a parlour game on himself based on the concept of 'six degrees of separation' where fans challenge each others to find the shortest path between an arbitrary actor and Bacon, said staying at home is the only option to protect loved ones.

"Hi, folks. You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you," he said in a video posted across the different social platforms. Fox’s Medical Drama ‘The Resident’ Donates Items to Atlanta Hospital After Production Shutdown Due to COVID-19 Scare.

"Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that mayb what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick." The actor said he was staying home for his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick. Justin Bieber Kisses His ‘Quarantine Partner’ Hailey Baldwin in Latest Instagram Post Amid Social-Distancing During COVID-19 Outbreak (View Pic)

Kevin Bacon Introduces #IStayHomeFor Challenge Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

"Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for... The more folks involved, the merrier – We're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!),” he said encouraging fans to post similar videos.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.