Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, is back on a film set on American soil for the first time since the allegations against him came to light.According to TMZ, Spacey has essentially been exiled from mainstream Hollywood after the accusations started coming out in 2017. Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial May Not Happen After Accuser Declines to Testify for Fear of ‘Self-Incrimination’.

He is now filming a new movie called 'Peter Five Eight' and was shooting scenes for it this week in Dunsmuir, California. He was spotted walking around the set dressed in all black, all smiles and lighting up a cigarette.TMZ reported that the actor has been filming in the small NorCal town around the clock. Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Charges Dropped by Massachusetts Prosecutors As Victim Refuses to Testify.

As per a previous report, Spacey booked his first movie role since the scandal erupted, but he had to go all the way to Italy to do it. There, he filmed 'L'uomo che disegno Dio'. The movie title in English translates to 'The Man Who Drew God'. Now that Spacey's back on an American film set, he looks happy to be there.

While he's been sued over the alleged sexual assaults, Spacey dodged criminal charges from coast to coast. As per TMZ, the case against him in Massachusetts was dismissed in 2019 and the L.A. County District attorney has refused to prosecute him since his alleged victim has died.

