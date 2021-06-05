Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian said that her house was almost stolen from her as the builder took her deeds when they stopped working together. Khloe said she and her mother Kris Jenner had purchased houses from the same builder when this happened. Khloe Kardashian Caught Lying Over Claims She Doesn't Wear Real Fur.

"You know the contractors ran off with our houses? So, we don't have houses currently. We bought these houses from a builder who was building these houses and he has investors behind him. We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him. Whatever. We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they've been on a standstill," Khloe said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

The situation got worse because of the pandemic, she added. "A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we're not allowed to go onto our properties. So, we can't even have a contractor take over while we're trying to get our deeds back or close escrow. And we can't even take him to court right now due to Covid. So, we have to work everything out by mediation first," she said.

