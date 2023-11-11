Doting over their niece, the Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloé celebrated the 7th birthday of Dream by holding a grand spa-themed-party where they brought their kids along. Kim, sharing the photos of herself, Khloé , and Dream, wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday my beautiful sweet girl Dream. Aunt Kiki loves you more than you’ll ever know!” The reality TV star then posted a clip of a white table laid out with bowls of rose petal-filled water, mirrors, pink headbands and trays of cucumbers for Dream’s guests at the spa-themed bash, according to People. Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian Crash Their Daughters North West and Monroe Cannon's TikTok Video – Watch.

"How cute…Dream's spa birthday," Kim said in the clip. "All the girls get a robe and their face masks. How cute is this?" In the footage shared by Khloé on her social media, a pink balloon arch with pictures of hairdryers decorated a front door, leading to Dream's spa party indoors could be seen. Large pink balloons which added a grandiose to the show read in big letters: 'Happy Birthday Dream', and were displayed in an entrance hall as Dream's guests sat at white tables with more pink balloons. Dream's three-tiered pink birthday cake was spa-themed also, with iced decorations of nail polish, cucumbers, a face mask and a girl, who looked just like Dream, in a bathtub placed on top.

Check Out Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Post:

Cutting a beautiful birthday cake, there was a whole array of exquisite premium sweets seen at the party some of which included white candy floss, iced cookies in the shapes of nail polish, cucumbers and bubble baths, pink iced cupcakes, cake pops and doughnuts with extra sprinkles. In one clip, Khloé filmed daughter True Thomspon, 5, sipping a pink beverage in a glass at the party as she sat down by one of the tables in a pink headband and robe. Final clips from Dream’s spa party showed the kids taking turns hitting a piñata shaped in the number 7. Among those joining in were Kim’s kids Chicago and Psalm West, 4, Khloé's daughter True and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick

