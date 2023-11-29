Kim Kardashian shared some sweet snaps of her look-alike daughter Chicago.In a series of photos posted to Kardashian’s Instagram, Chicago, 5, wore a bright pink unicorn onesie and ate ramen. Kim seemingly took the candid photos while her youngest daughter laughed at something outside of the frame, reports People magazine. Fans have seen many photos and videos of Kardashian’s kids on her social media lately. Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago West Turns 2! Aunt Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Disney-Themed Birthday Party.

On Friday, she shared a video of her and eldest daughter North, 10, lip-syncing to Kanye West's song. As per People, matching in all-white, the mother-daughter duo sang on their joint TikTok account, "I'm tryna perfect, And ay ayo we made it to Thanksgiving, So ay, maybe we can make it to Christmas," from West's song Bound 2, which features Kardashian in the music video. The pair also posted a video dancing to Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey's 2011 duet of "All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as they celebrated the start of the holiday season. Kardashian sported a long white dress with a chunky diamond chain choker necklace, while North wore a white velvet blazer and sunglasses. Kim Kardashian Shares Super Adorable Throwback Pic of Daughter Chicago and Niece Stormi.

Chicago Looks Cute In This Pink Unicorn Pajama:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kardashian shares her four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North — with ex-husband Kanye West. The reality television star said she consults with a child psychologist when it comes to her kids. "I tried a little bit before my marriage ended," Kardashian said of therapy. "I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting”.

