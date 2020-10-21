Kim Kardashian or Kim K as she is called by many rose to fame due to a leaked sex tape but everything she earned post that is her hard work. Today she is a wildly successful entrepreneur. Her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been running into many seasons and bare the real side of this famously infamous businesswoman. She is also bold, honest, and likes to speak her mind. Her fondness for classy, expensive, branded things have often been criticised but she is unfazed about it. Even her emotional baggage is 'like Louis Vuitton'. Kim Kardashian Recalls Helping Kanye West During His Coronavirus Fight

Yup, that's what she said. But it's not that she likes to only say things without making a mark. When Kim shot her husband down famously for having issues with her 'too sexy' met gala dress, her response won the world. So here are some of them on her birthday.

"For me, skinny is just a style of jeans, not a goal."

Do we need to explain why Kim K deserves a huge round of applause for just saying that? She was quoted this during the promotions of her fitness videos Fit In You Jeans By Friday in 2009. She clearly meant to be fit and fit-in!

"There's a lot of baggage that comes with us, but it's like Louis Vuitton baggage; you always want it."

Only Kim K can liken her baggage to a family with a brand.

"You built me up to be this sexy person and [have] confidence and all this stuff — and just because you're on a journey and you're on your transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you."

Kanye West, her artiste husband, once told her, "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy." This was his reaction to her dress to Metgala a day before the event. Kim's response became an internet favourite one. India or anywhere else, men just can't get over their insecurities.

"I'm kind of shocked I'm getting a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time."

Kim had accepted the inaugural Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2018 and her speech was the quote above. Talk about throwing a jibe at one's own self.

"Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?"

Wendy Williams asked Kim if she had tattoos on her back in 2009 and this was her response. The question stemmed out from the fact that her sister Khloe was also present there and she has got herself inked multiple times. She called her sister a Ferrari which can be stuck with a sticker. Ahem!

We are pretty sure there must be more because Kim K never minces words and that's what makes her a hot topic for discussion both for her fans and critics.

