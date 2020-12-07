Kristen Stewart is one of the first celebs to have contracted COVID-19, it seems. She might have had the disease even before Tom Hanks caught it in Australia and shook the world. The only difference, Kristen was infected in February 2020, when the world was still majorly unaware how serious the disease is. The actress was shooting for her film, Happiest Season, when she was sick. The revelation has been made by her co-star Aubrey Plaza. Happiest Season Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis's Lesbian Christmas Rom-Com Looks Super Cute (Watch Video).

Abrey told an entertainment portal, "Right before COVID-19, in fact. COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen got sick. Well, we didn’t know," The world went into a lockdown by March due to COVID-19, which was declared a Pandemic.

"A lot of people got sick. It was the last week of February. It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it - no one really understood how serious it was. I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God," Aubrey added.

In Happiest Season, Kristen plays a lesbian woman has to prevent to be a straight friend to her girlfriend at her family's Christmas celebrations. Talking about the film, the actress has said, "The movie really broadcast how everyone’s coming-out story is totally theirs and individual, and there are so many different versions of that story. We’ve progressed a lot — there are a lot of people that don’t live in fear and anxiety — but there are so many people that do. If this movie allows them to laugh at things that are normally really painful, it’s a nice welcome feeling. And also, it’s a bit of an invitation to anyone who maybe still harbors judgment to realize that love really does look the same on everyone when it’s true and coming from a real place."

