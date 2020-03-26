Kylie Jenner Donates a Million Dollar for Medical Supplies to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to Los Angeles medical officials to bear the cost of essential COVID-19 protective gear for emergency staff. There is an acute shortage of supplies and gear for healthcare professionals, which made Kylie extend the charity gesture, reports aceshowbiz.com. Gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie's two-year-old daughter Stormi, shared the news in an Instagram post, as she thanked the reality star and cosmetics entrepreneur for providing the financial resources needed to outfit medics with personal protective equipment as they continue to treat patients struggling with the highly-contagious COVID-19 virus.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude," Aliabadi wrote. "I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes."

She added: "I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER (emergency room) and ICU (intensive care unit) workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients." "From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million...." Responding to the post, Kylie said: "I love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you're an angel on earth".