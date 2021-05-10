Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shared a set of pictures with her daughter Stormi on Monday, saying she loves being mommy. Kylie shared the pictures on Instagram. The images capture the mother-daughter duo in various moods -- at the poolside, in bed, and Kylie brushing Stormi's teeth with a tiny toothbrush, besides a solo picture of the little girl. Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi As Her Mini Self With Her With Outfit Inspired by Her Lilac Versace Dress at the Met Gala 2019.

"I love being your mommy," Kylie wrote as the caption. Stormi was born in 2018 and is Kylie's daughter with the reality star's former partner, rapper Travis Scott. From Kylie Jenner to Justin Beiber, This Indian Man is Recreating Celebrity Pictures on Instagram.

Recently, Kylie made a contribution of over $500K to a new hospital lounge designed for adolescent and young adult cancer patients.

