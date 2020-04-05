Lily James Birthday: 5 Best Movies That Prove Her Mettle As An Actress

Lily James (Photo Credits: File Image)

Actress Lily James turns 31 today. She is one of the few actresses who have actually studied to become an actress. She graduated from Arts Educational School in Tring and then went on to study acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, graduating in 2010. Impressive, isn't it? But Lily has famously said that despite studying from the drama school, work did not come easily for her. "It's so hard coming out of drama school to claim your right to be taken seriously and even get auditions," she said in an interview.

So, on Lily's 31st birthday we are listing down 5 of her movies that we absolutely love. Of course, Cinderella is on the list. There are a couple where the actress only had a supporting role, but her talent doesn't require major screentime to get noticed.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Do we even need to make our case here? It takes serious talent to get noticed in an ensemble cast that includes Meryl Streep, Cher, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth. What a fun film to watch.

Cinderella (2015)

The fairy tale film opened to commercial success. She looked dreamy in the movie. Her performance was adored by the audience and the critics alike.

Yesterday (2019)

The film is directed by Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle. While the movie's primary focus is on the male lead played by Himesh Patel, Lily makes sure her presence is felt with an arresting performance.

Baby Driver (2017)

If it was not for James, the character of Debora would not have been so charismatic. Her chemistry with Ansel Elgort made us root for an on-screen couple so badly.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

"Do you suppose it's possible for us to already belong to someone before we've met them?", asks Lily in the film. And she will give you butterflies in the stomach.

In the near future, Lily will be seen playing the role of Mrs. de Winter in Rebecca, an adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel by the same name. It is not a remake of the Alfred Hitchcock film that was based on the same film. She will also be seen playing the role of Peggy Preston, an archaeologist, in the upcoming biographical drama, The Dig.