Are Lily James and Matt Smith Back Together? Their Stroll Together Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Suggests So! (View Pic)

Matt Smith, Lily James (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It looks like we may finally have some good news amid coronavirus outbreak and it is related to one of the favourite couples getting back together! Any guesses? Well, it looks like Cinderella star, Lily James and The Crown actor Matt Smith are back together. Months after fuelling break-up rumours, the duo was recently snapped on their afternoon stroll in North London amid coronavirus lockdown. It looks like Lily and Matt even made sure to maintain a distance while taking their stroll together as suggested by the World Health Organisation. Lily and Matt kept their looks casual while on their stroll. The Crown Season 3 Trailer: Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth Finds Britain in Crisis, Prince Charles Deals With a Complicated Romance in the New Season.

Back in December, Lily and Matt sparked breakup rumours after they hadn’t been seen together in over four months causing their fans to believe that things had gone south. According to reports, the couple has been in a hush-hush relationship since 2014. At one point things seemed to be serious enough between the two stars and marriage also seemed to be on the cards. In one of her interactions, the Baby Driver actress revealed, "I've gone through different phases of wanting and not wanting to get married. I don't know where I sit with it now. What matters is the relationship and how you feel about each other." Yesterday Movie Review: Himesh Patel And Lily James Starrer Is A Cute Fantasy Romcom But Lacks The Overwhelming Beatlemania One Expects.

Check Out Lily James and Matt Smith's Picture Here:

Lily and Matt's break-up rumours became stronger after the actress was spotted leaving the 2020 British Fashion Awards after-party with actor Max Ianeselli although looking at these new pictures with Lily being all smiles, it looks like the duo have moved past their differences and are back together. Let's hope the couple make it official soon!