With Loki debuting on Disney+ Hotstar and the first two episodes delving into a magnitude of concepts involving time, it’s safe to say that the series is shaping up to be something really special that will have a huge impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Starring Tom Hiddleston as The God of Mischief, Loki follows the titular character as he is brought in by the Time Variance Authority for causing a fracture in the sacred timeline. He then has to team up with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M Mobius, tasked with taking down a variant of Loki who has been going around and causing disruptions in the sacred timeline. Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Loki and How Did She Bomb the Sacred Timeline?

With last episode's reveal of Lady Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino, it has us speculating which characters could appear next in the show. So here are five characters who we predict might appear in Loki.

The Enchantress

The Enchantress in the comics has been one of Thor’s greatest enemies and is a powerful sorceress. The mantle of Enchantress has been taken up by two people in the comics and over here we are focusing on the second enchantress, that being Sylvie Lushton. She receives her mystic powers from Loki who created her as a tool for chaos. The appearance of Enchantress seems plausible as there have been some leaks regarding the fact that Lady Loki might in fact be Enchantress in disguise, or Marvel might have just combined both the characters, whatever it may be, it has us excited for what’s next to come.

Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill has been quite a rival of Thor in the comics, and has been teased as well multiple times in the MCU with his face showing up at The Grandmaster's tower in Thor: Ragnarok. Not getting him to see in any of the Thor movies has been quite of a missed opportunity, so watching him show up in Loki would be great, as he could be developed further with him appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder as well. Loki: Who Is DB Cooper? Know More About the Real-Life Mystery Plane Hijacker Referenced in Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Disney+ Series!

Thor

With the reveal of Lady Loki and how her origins in the comics tie up with Ragnarok, it’s not too far off to think that Thor might show up as well. Thor has already made an appearance with previous clips of him shown in the first episode of Loki, it would be great to see an alternative version of him while exploring Lady Loki’s origins as it could even show us an alternate version of Ragnarok.

Doctor Strange

With how Loki has been setting up the multiverse and its showrunner Michael Waldron being directly involved in the production of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, it’s not too far off to speculate that the Sorcerer Supreme himself might appear in Loki setting up his own film. We are not holding any bets here, as we did expect Strange to land in WandaVision and he didn't, even though Scarlet Witch is going to be part of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Kang the Conqueror

With the news of Jonathan Majors playing the role of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, some insiders and leakers have been suggesting that his appearance in the MCU might be sooner rather than later. Seeing as to how Kang is known for hopping within timelines, it’s not too far-fetched to consider that he might make a quick appearance in Loki while also setting up the third Ant-Man film and possibly Fantastic Four as Kang is a possible descendant of Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic in the comics.

Now of course all these characters may or may not appear as this is just based on pure speculation and theories, but if you do want to find out if these characters may appear or no, you can check out Loki every Wednesday on Hotstar Disney+ at 12:30pm.

