Actress Eva Longoria is extending a helping hand to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Recently, the actress, 49, shared an emotional video message on Instagram amid the ongoing wildfires.

In her video, Longoria said she’s donating $50,000 to the organisation This Is About Humanity to support frontline workers and families who have been impacted by the fires, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"It's been a crazy week", she said, "devastating for so many people, so many friends who've lost a lot ... Memories and things that people have worked really hard for”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star then revealed that she and her family evacuated their home because they were "under a warning" and "kept getting an alarm”. However, she added that she is now housing friends "who had evacuated from other areas”.

"We've donated clothes, I literally emptied out my pantry to take down to all of the places that are accepting donations”, the actress continued. "I am going to be supporting This Is About Humanity. They are matching up to $50,000 for frontline essential workers and families that are impacted by the fires. I'm going to be matching that $50,000 personally”.

The actress explained the money will “support all of these families who are working tirelessly to keep us sustained with food. These farm workers are still going out there and producing and picking our produce and dangerous conditions. And so we're going to be supporting This Is About Humanity”.

She began to wrap her video with an inspirational message, telling the Los Angeles residents to "just stay strong".

"I know there's a lot of stuff on social media. I don't think it's the time to analyze what went wrong. We've got to get a hold of the situation right now", Longoria said. "So everybody who's out there helping and doing their part, thank you”.

