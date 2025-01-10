A wildfire has erupted near West Hills in Los Angeles, prompting immediate evacuation orders for residents in the area. The fire, which is dangerously close to structures, has spread rapidly, with thick smoke filling the sky. Evacuations were issued Thursday afternoon, January 9, for the region around Valley Circle Boulevard and the 101 Freeway, covering Vanowen to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to East Valley Circle Boulevard. A warning was also given for areas near Ingomar and Saticoy streets. Firefighting helicopters have been deployed, performing water drops as one of six active fires in Los Angeles County. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: ‘Police Academy’ Actor Steve Guttenberg Joins First Responders in Pacific Palisades Evacuations (Watch Video).

Evacuation Orders for West Hills Fire

BREAKING: Evacuations ordered as another wildfire breaks out near the West Hills neighborhood — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 10, 2025

West Hills Wildfire Threatens Structures

BREAKING: A new wildfire is burning dangerously close to structures in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. Footage shows firefighting aircraft conducting drops in an effort to contain the flames pic.twitter.com/HwQaiTTKXB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 9, 2025

New Wildfire Near West Hills Prompts Urgent Evacuations

BREAKING!! Brand new Fire in WEST HILLS CA ⚠️‼️ How are these fires starting? Something seems off… pic.twitter.com/gi5q6cG9je — Ron Glasser (@RonGlasser) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)