WWE Raw on Netflix was one of the most-watched TV shows all around the world. WWE Raw has now surpassed the popular TV show Squid Game Season 2 to claim the number one spot in Netflix's top 10 TV shows. Many top WWE superstars were in action and a couple of WWE legends also made an appearance. This leaves an impression that WWE Raw on Netflix is being watched by many people in the USA. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Reveal WWE 2K25 Release Date During Closing Segment of WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Episode (Watch Video).

WWE Raw on Netflix Surpasses Squid Game 2

#RawOnNetflix has taken the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Programs in the U.S today, surpassing ‘Squid Game’ S2. pic.twitter.com/FDDcyCudwD— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 8, 2025

