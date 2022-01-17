Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton celebrates her birthday on January 17. Just recently we celebrated Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer's birthday and we recalled some of her most adorable pictures with her co-star turned beau, Charlie Heaton. And seems like the saga of falling in love on the film's sets isn't restricted to them alone. Lucy also fell in love with her co-star, yes, Rami Malek and their love story is currently the talk of the town. Oppenheimer: Florence Pugh, Rami Malek Join Cast of Christopher Nolan’s World War II Drama.

Lucy and Rami met on the sets of Bohemian Rhapsody where they played on-screen lovers. Soon after rumours started surfacing that the reel couple was also dating in real life. However, their romance was only confirmed in 2019. While the couple has made their relationship official, there are no wedding bells ringing just yet. Guess, Lucy and Rami are just busy enjoying their romance before they even think about settling down. We bet the Oscar winner has planned a special surprise or a getaway for his ladylove and before we see those pictures, here's recalling some of their best moments from the recent past. Scott Cooper's Pale Blue Eye Adds Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.

With Her Man and His Trophy

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They Make for One Stylish Couple

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Twinning and Winning

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making It Red Carpet Official

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hand-in-Hand Always

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sealing His Big Win With a Kiss

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lucy had also found a mention in Malik's Oscar-winning speech. When the actor was on stage to receive his best actor trophy, he mentioned her saying, "I appreciate you so much," while also referring to her as his ally, confidant and love.

