Actress Lucy Liu, who played the femme fatale O-Ren Ishii in Quentin Tarantino's cult classic Kill Bill, "didn't have a plan" and just "pulled the trigger" when she decided to become a single mum. The actress welcomed a son named Rockwell in 2015 via gestational surrogate and she's now admitted she did very little research before making the life-changing decision because she worried she would "think" herself out of it, reports 'Female First UK'.

In an interview with The Cut, Lucy explained: "I didn't have a plan. I just thought, 'I want to change the conversation a little bit'. I didn't mull it over too much. I didn't do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger". She said, quoted by 'Female First UK', "I can think myself out of something easily. If I think too much I won't do it. It's better for me to feel something and just go for it. A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn't do any of that. I was like, 'When the child is here, I'm just going to figure it out'."

The 54-year-old screen star went on to explain why she chose to raise Rockwell in her home town of New York City, insisting she wanted him to see more of the world. She added, "I definitely wanted to raise a kid in New York. People will say, 'It's not convenient, you don't even have a car,' but this way, they're going to see all the things. You're going to show them what's safe and what's not, and they're going to understand that through experience. It's hard to build common sense when you're in a car all the time. They're going to smell the smells."

