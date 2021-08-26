Macaulay Culkin Birthday Special: 5 Other Movies You Need to Watch if You Loved Him in Home Alone (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Macaulay Culkin was the biggest child star Hollywood had seen back in the ‘1990s. His fame and star power was unmatched as Culkin rose to fame with Home Alone and established himself a steady career. He brought immense talent on screen and it was always a joy to see Culkin act. Culkin has maintained a steady career in Hollywood and his star power is still to be maintained by any child actor. Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome Their First Child Together; Baby Boy Named After Home Alone Star's Late Sister.

Although if someone were to ask you to name some of Macaulay Culkin’s films, you would probably just be able to say Home Alone. So to celebrate his 41st birthday, we are taking a look at five of Macaulay Culkin’s best films that don’t include Home Alone in it.

My Girl (1991)

Macaulay Culkin in My Girl

My Girl is a coming of age story that focuses on the daughter of a funeral home director who finds companionship in a soft spoken boy. Culkin plays the role of Thomas J Sennett, who becomes the daughter's friend. It’s a devastating film that’s powered by an emotional story and one that will bring the tears out of you.

The Good Son (1993)

Macaulay Culkin in The Good Son

The Good Son sees Culkin turn in a very sinister performance as Henry Evans. It explores the relationship between two brothers as this psychological thriller sees Elijah Wood take on Culkin. The plot can be disturbing and that’s all thanks to Culkin’s devilishly insane performance. Macaulay Culkin Loves the Idea of Removing Donald Trump’s Scene in Home Alone 2.

Uncle Buck (1989)

Macaulay Culkin in Uncle Buck

After the Russell family leaves town unexpectedly, the Russell kids are placed under the protection of Uncle Buck. Buck is a foul mouthed man who is obsessed with smoking cigars and bowling. It’s here where Culkin really shines in the film. He plays the role of Miles Russell whose comedy timing plays off really well with Buck and results in a fun time.

Richie Rich (1994)

Macaulay Culkin in Richie Rich

Richie Rich would be Culkin’s final on screen role until he returned to acting in the early 2000's. He plays the role of the titular character Richie Rich who is a multi-millionaire and has everything from gadgets to a butler. Back in the day this was every child’s dream and Culkin played the role flawlessly.

Party Monster (2003)

Macaulay Culkin in Party Monster

Party Monster was Culkin’s first role in years since Richie Rich. He plays the role of Michael Alig in this biographical drama and it's quite an entertaining dive into madness. Culkin shows great charisma in the role which wasn’t seen by him before and the film greatly compliments his performance, as it is told in this flashy way.

While through the last years, Macaulay Culkin has taken a step back from acting, his films still remain in our heart as that’s what shaped our childhoods. With this we finish off the list and wish Culkin a very happy birthday.

