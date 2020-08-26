Macaulay Culkin turns 40 today. You might remember him as the star of Home Alone films. His two films in the series made us laugh till our stomachs hurt and also taught us to be a lil brave. So, today we are going to look back at the original Home Alone a little bit. Over the years, tabloids have created the weirdest impression of the actor. In an interview, earlier this year, the actor said, "People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked. And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted." Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Will Have a 'Crazy Erotic Sex' Scene With Kathy Bates on American Horror Story 10, Says Ryan Murphy.

He added, "Look: I’m a pretty peerless person. If I was an accountant, I could look left and right, and there’s other accountants sitting next to me in the office. It’s not like that. It’s one of those things where, like, the cliché that we’re all snowflakes? That we’re all unique? Well, you know what? I actually am a snowflake.” Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Reveals He Had Auditioned for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Well, that's one dialogue to love Culkin for. Now, to fall more in love with Home Alone, here is some trivia about the film.

-John Candy did the role as a favour. All his line, including the ones about his band and "Poker, poker, pokers" said at the airport terminal are improvised. He was only paid $414 for his time. That amount is less than what the actor who played pizza guy got.

-Warner Bros shut down the production on the movie right after it went over-budget. Yes, the movie was being made by WB initially. John Hughes did something illegal to save the movie. He went behind WB's back and read the film for Fox.

-The interior of the house in Home Alone was far too small to fit in the crew and cast. The interior of the house was built in a school gymnasium. The same location was used for Uncle Buck and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Culin was last seen on an episode of Kat Dennings' comedy series, Dollface. He has bagged a role in the next season of American Horror Story developed by Ryan Murphy. The season has been delayed due to the pandemic. As per reports, the actor will also make a cameo and reprise his role in the Home Alone reboot, currently in development at Disney+.

