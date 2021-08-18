Actress Mae Whitman, who has starred in films such as The Duff, One Fine Day and Independence Day, has come out and spoken about her sexuality. She talked about her sexuality on social media and praised her animated fantasy-comedy show "The Owl House". Mae Whitman Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Actress.

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up," Whitman wrote, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Good Girls Season 4: NBC Renews Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman Series For the Fourth Season.

"Queer representation is sososo important :... keep it up world! #TOH," she added. "The Owl House" has been loved by the critics and audiences alike for its LGBTQ+ representation. The 33-year-old actress shared her definition of pansexuality with her fans and followers.

Check Out Mae Whitman's Instagram Post Below:

She wrote: "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community..."

