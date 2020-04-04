Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans Wish Robert Downey Jr On His Birthday With This Iconic Line From Avengers: Endgame and It's the Sweetest! (View Posts)

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Robert Downey Jr aka Marvel's Iron Man celebrates his birthday on April 4 and fans have been pouring in wishes from across the globe for the actor. RDJ is one of the most-loved actors and particularly more for essaying the role of Tony Stark in the Marvel films. Over the years, the actor has also bonded extremely well with his co-stars in the Avengers franchise and they made sure to send him some lovely wishes on his birthday. Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo wished Downey Jr withe some cute posts that are sure to make a Marvel fans cheer with joy. Considering the coronavirus pandemic has everyone quarantining at home, there won't be any outdoorsy celebration for RDJ's birthday. Robert Downey Jr Birthday: 5 Moments As Iron Man That We Love 3000 (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, Mark Ruffalo shared an amazing picture with where he's giving Downey Jr a tight hug, the Hulk actor wrote, "Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man." If this was any less cute, Chris Evans seemed to be aiming to leave everyone in tears with his adorable post as he wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000,

@RobertDowneyJr" alongside a picture of the duo posing with an Avengers backdrop. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: From Chaplin to Tropic Thunder, 5 Best Movies of the Actor that You Need to Watch Right Away.

Check Out Mark Ruffalo's Post Here:

Check Out Chris Evans' Post Here:

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Ever since Avengers: Endgame released, Downey Jr's "I Love You 3000" phrase has become quite popular and one of his most loved dialogues. It was emotional to bid Iron Man goodbye in the Avengers franchise and fans are still hoping to see Downey Jr make a comeback in the spin-off films or Disney Plus series.