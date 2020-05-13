Matt Damon Reveals His Eldest Daughter Alexis Had Contracted Coronavirus

Matt Damon birthday special! (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood star Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexis had contracted coronavirus while he was stuck in Ireland. The actor is in quarantine in with his family in the small town of Dalkey, Ireland, where he was shooting for a movie whose production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Damon made a surprise appearance on a local radio show -- "SPIN 1038 Fully Charged" -- where he talked about how Alexis was diagnosed with coronavirus early on. Tony Shalhoub Reveals He and Wife Brooke Adams Contracted COVID-19, Says ‘It Was a Pretty Rough Few Weeks’

"I'm in the middle of a movie that I shot the first half in France and we were moving to Ireland and kind of right when we arrived in Ireland, the movie was shut down... "Our oldest daughter's in college. Obviously that's been shut down, but she's in New York City. She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," Damon said. Alexis is the actor's stepdaughter from his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso's previous marriage but Damon considers her as his own. Madonna Confirms She Contracted COVID-19 While Touring, Says ‘I Was Sick but I’m Healthy Now’

"I shouldn't say our whole family's together. Of our four kids we've got the three younger ones and our oldest one, we'll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody's OK," Damon said.

