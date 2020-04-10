Matt Reeves Reveals He Is Done Filming a Quarter of The Batman, Says ‘It Gives Me a Moment to Think about the Larger Sequences’

Matt Reeves (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, filmmaker Matt Reeves says he is spending his time looking for ways to move forward with "The Batman", which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role. Reeves is in London, waiting until production on his highly anticipated Warner Bros. feature "The Batman, reports deadline.com. "We're not officially editing right now" said Reeves, adding: "We've actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been pouring through dailies, looking at takes, and what's to come." When production stopped on March 14, the filming was expected to move on from London to Liverpool. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Not an Origin Story, Confirms Director Matt Reeves.

Asked if the team would relocate the shooting location, he said: "It's way too early to say. I can't imagine we wouldn't finish in London. The situation is fluid." The director also refused to answer whether the film will feature Robin's family, saying: "I can't give you the answers to any of that." The film stars Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. It won't be an origin story. Rather, it's about Bruce Wayne trying to find his footing on becoming a genius detective. As he's diving into dailies, Reeves says he has no plans to re-write anything that he has already written. "It took me two years to work on that story, and it's a very specific mystery noir that's been really thought-out by me and my partners," he said. Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Director, Matt Reeves Picks His Favourite Batman Movie of All Time.

Reeves might reconsider "the tone of things". He said: "It happens any time you shoot anything. The unexpected -- happy accidents and things you didn't quite expect: That is the lightning in a bottle for something that is alive. I would say that the changes really have to do with ‘Oh, seeing the tone of this' with these scenes we haven't done which connect to that part of the storyline. It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. With these movies, you never have enough prep time, because they're so complex and so enormous in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the larger sequences that have yet to come up and how I want to realise those."