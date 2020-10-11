Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship was official when the former appeared in the American rapper’s music video “Bloody Valentine”. Since then two have been packing PDA and enjoying quality time together. In fact, on the episode of Thirst Tweets for Buzzfeed Celeb, MGK even told fans that he was “locked-in” his relationship with Megan Fox. This lovely couple’s romance definitely appears to be heating up. Megan and MGK were spotted together as the two stepped out for a dinner date in Santa Monica. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Part Ways After 10 Years Of Marriage, Confirms the 46-Year-Old Actor.

Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly were spotted leaving together from a restaurant and they just couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Megan donned a sexy leopard mini skirt and teamed it up with a black knit sweater. MGK had put up a rockstar look for the date. He had sported a light-washed blue jeans that he paired with a short sleeve button down shirt. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Indulge In a Steamy Kiss In His Drunken Face Music Video!

Megan Fox With Machin Gun Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Machine Gun Kelly FANPAGE (@mgk.news) on Oct 10, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

Megan Fox was earlier married to Brian Austin Green. The couple separated and ended their 10 year old marriage earlier this May. The duo has three children together - Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green.

