Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey is currently the talk of the town. With 'bullying' allegations against Markle by Buckingham Palace's staff, the above conversation is much-awaited, as it can drop some major bombs. This also happens to be one of the biggest television events of the year. FYI, the interview will first air in the United States on Sunday (March 7) which will be followed by on Monday (March 8) for the peeps in the United Kingdom (UK). Just in case, you are wondering, where to watch this explosive interview, fret not, as we've got you covered. Meghan Markle’s Suits Co-Star Patrick J Adams Supports Her Against Buckingham Palace’s Bullying Attack (View Tweets).

When is Oprah's Interview with Meghan and Harry Airing?

Titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the conversation will air on CBS in the US. at 8 PM EST/PST and 7 PM CT on March 7. For the UK audience, it'll air a day later i.e March 8 on ITV.

How to Watch The Interview Online?

If you are the one who does not have a cable at home, no worries, as still, you can watch Meghan and Harry's interview. All you need is subscriptions on the American apps where the conversation will go live. You can watch it on CBS' new Paramount Plus OTT service.

Well, if that does not work, there are still options. Reportedly, the interview will also stream on several live-TV streaming services, including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Teaser Already Out!

To attract the viewers, the teaser clip of the interview has been already dropped, giving a glimpse into what should be expected from the same. Have a look at it below.

Lastly, the tell-all-interview might see the two talk about why they stepped down from the royal duties, rumours about their marriage to pregnancy and the latest chaos surrounding Buckingham Palace where it has given a green signal to investigate bullying reports by a former staff made against Duchess of Sussex. Stay tuned.

