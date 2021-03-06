Patrick J Adams, who starred as Meghan Markle's husband in hit series Suits, has finally spoken in defence of the Duchess. The actor is shocked at Buckingham Palace's bullying attack on her. Here is his Twitter thread below.

Patrick J Adams

She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Backing Her and How!

She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Much Needed!