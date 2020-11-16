Ryan Murphy is bringing the Broadway hit, The Prom, to the screens. He has adapted the play into a movie that features an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, who the director reveals in an interview, raps in The Prom. As Cam on Modern Family said, "Meryl Streep could play Batman and be the right choice." So, we are here to watch the world-renowned actress tap into this new territory. Talking about Meryl's sequence, Ryan said, "I think Meryl fans are going to go crazy for it. I have a video of Meryl rapping. She was so good that we used her first take, which just goes to show you there’s nothing that Meryl Streep cannot do." The Prom Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s Film Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman Among Others Serves Broadway Musical at Its Best (Watch Video).

The rap sequence will appear in the song, "Wear Your Crown", which plays as the curtains draw on the film. Explaining the need for an original number, Murphy said, "We wrote a song that was a sad song, but it didn’t fit with the tone of the movie. And then we got to the end of the movie, with the end-credit design sequence. When I saw that, I think we needed an end-credit song that’s about the women. It’s about the female power in the film,"

He added, "I told the songwriting team and the composer, “Let’s do something upbeat, that we can send people out in a celebratory fashion, and let’s have all the women do the vocal tracks. Furthermore, let’s have Meryl Streep rap.” They were like “What?” I said, "I want her to rap. I need her to rap." Meryl Streep Birthday Special: An Ode to How The Devil Wears Prada Formidable Fashion Force Has Crafted a Signature Style for Herself!.

And that's how the composers wrote: "Wear Your Crown", but not before laughing at the audacity of the idea. God bless Murphy for coming up with the notion. He says that the song 'has a message of fighting intolerance and being proud of who you are'. Don't Look Up: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and More Celebs To Be a Part of Netflix Comedy!

"We wanted to leave young people with that feeling," the filmmaker concluded. The Prom premieres on Netflix on December 11.

