It's time to wear your dancing shows, as Netflix just dropped a very appealing first official trailer of The Prom. Helmed by none other than Ryan Murphy, this musical fest comprises of a terrific cast that includes Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, along with James Corden, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells and Jo Ellen Pellman. From the first frame itself, the trailer will impress you if you are into Broadway musical kind of shows. This holiday season, we would suggest that you not to miss this virtual prom. Mank Trailer: Gary Oldman’s Herman J Mankiewicz Races Against Time to Script ‘Citizen Kane’ in This David Fincher Film (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with a piece of soul-stirring music which will make you all jolly. Moving onto the storyline, as seen in the clip, Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) happen to be performers who get unlucky as their Broadway show does not impress the audience, leaving their careers at stake. On the other hand, Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) is sad as she can't attend the prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). This is when the four individuals team up and serve you a spectacular tale like never before. The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Embark on a Journey to Defeat the Evil This Festive Season (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Did you like the trailer of The Prom? If yes, then comment below and tell us why? Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, and Nathaniel J. Potvin in key roles. The Prom releases on Netflix from December 11. Stay tuned!

