Michelle Monaghan is one of the most underrated actress’ working today. She is a great character actor who does amazing with the material that’s given to her. Being a Golden Globe nominated actress, Monaghan has had a career that has seen some lows, but the highs of her career are really high. With a career spanning over two decades, you can bet that she has had some amazing roles under her belt. Mission: Impossible 7- Michelle Monaghan Is Proud To Be Part of the Action-Spy Series.

Starring in productions like True Detective and the Mission: Impossible series, she definitely has had quite the amazing roles. Playing some very deep and layered characters with a lot of internal conflict in them, Monaghan has definitely showcased the range she has. So to celebrate Michelle Monaghan’s 46th birthday, let’s take a look at five of her best roles. Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix's Thriller 'Echoes'.

Harmony Faith Lane (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang)

This dark comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Val Kilmer sees a man who fled a failed burglary end up in an audition, and from there things take for a weird turn. Monaghan plays the role of Harmony, who happens to be RDJ’s love interest. The dynamic between these two characters was quite fun to watch.

Carol Saunders (Patriots Day)

Patriots Day is based on the true events that saw the bombing of Boston marathon. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Monaghan with her playing the role of Tommy’s wife, Carol. With Carol being a nurse, you get to see her point of view as well, and Monaghan provides a really heartfelt performance here.

Christina Warren (Source Code)

This sci-fi film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and sees him play the role of Steven, a man who is transported onto a train over and over again to save it from exploding. On this train, Steven falls in love with Christina played by Monaghan, which makes the mission all the more personal for him. Monaghan again is great in this role and has great chemistry with Gyllenhaal.

Maggie Hart (True Detective Season 1)

Monaghan plays the role of Maggie Hart, wife of Woody Harrelson’s Marty Hart. Monaghan is a really central part of the season and gives a great performance that really helps showcase her talent. It’s her most acclaimed role to date, and one that earned her a golden globe nomination as well.

Julia Meade (Mission: Impossible Series)

Michelle Monaghan’s most famous role to date, Julia Meade is the wife of Ethan Hunt and has appeared in three entries of the franchise. Her story is extremely tragic in a way, and Monaghan plays the character with the most confidence there can be. She is utterly fantastic in this role.

These are just some of Monaghan’s roles that showcase how underrated she actually is. With this we finish off the list and wish Michelle Monaghan a very happy birthday.

