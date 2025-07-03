Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shaquille O'Neal are all set to be honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a slate of 35 famed individuals who will receive their own stars on Wednesday, including Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Gordan Ramsey, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci and Angelique Kidjo, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Deepika Padukone Reacts on Becoming First Indian Actress To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (See Post)

The selection of the honorees across five varying categories includes motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording and sports entertainment. Notably, O'Neal was the only member inducted into the class of 2026 from the latter division. "We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wrote on Instagram, as per the outlet.

After the announcement, Cyrus took to social media to share her excitement for the news, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him," she wrote. "To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you." Hollywood Walk of Fame Nomination Process Explained: How Celebrities Like Gal Gadot Are Chosen To Get Their Stars on Famed Street in Los Angeles.

Check Out the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 List:

Motion Pictures: Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Carlo Ramboldi (posthumous), and Tony Scott (posthumous).

Television: Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucero, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Melody Thomas Scott, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Bradley Whitford, and Noah Wyle.

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Lea Salonga. Recording: Air Supply, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Paulinho Da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, Grupo Intocable, Angélique Kidjo, and Lyle Lovett. Sports Entertainment: Shaquille O’Neal.

Deepika Padukone Expressed Her Gratitude on Instagram Story - See Post

