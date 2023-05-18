The recently released trailer of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which stars Tom Cruise in the lead, is drawing some amazing reactions from people on the Internet. Netizens are comparing the bits of the trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan which broke all records for Hindi films at the box office upon its release. Pathaan: Is the Iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Train Scene Inspired by Jackie Chan's Anime Show? This Viral Clip Will Make You Think So! (Watch Video).

The trailer, which is a treat for lovers of the action genre, has sequences in question which show Cruise hanging off a clip. Another scene shows a train crashing. This has reminded social media users of the Indian spy thriller, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Mission Impossible 7 Trailer Out! Netizens Compare Action Sequences From Tom Cruise’s Film With Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:

Mission Impossible 7 and Pathaan Action Scenes Close Enough?

If they say, Pathan copied from cartoon then Mission impossible copied from pathan https://t.co/leatNi3OLU — munna bhai (@imAyushverma01) May 17, 2023

Scenes Copied?

On Point!

Imagine the internet trolls if #MissionImpossible7 had released before #Pathaan. Everyone would have called it copy. Since MI is releasing after, now These are just common shots for an action film.#ShahRuhKhan & Sid Anand pulled such an action sequence with a mere 300cr budget. pic.twitter.com/bQHqqzIIyi — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 17, 2023

Soon after the trailer was released, several social media users took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the two movies. "Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything," one of the tweets read. Another user commented: "Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk." A third user, referencing the director of Pathaan - Siddharth Anand, wrote: "Lord Anand should be proud."

