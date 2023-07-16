Tom Cruise is famous for doing death-defying stunts on his own, as we saw from his vertigo-inducing 'off the cliff' scene in M:I7. Braving stunts that could even lead to his death, the actor has managed to pull off incredible stunts, but he has suffered several injuries in the bargain, says The Daily Telegraph. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's Movie Earns $235M Worldwide in Opening Weekend.

Tom Cruise, who's 61 but fitter than most men half his age, is not 100 per cent indestructible, after all. Here's a roster of the injuries he suffered during the filming of M:I7: Torn shoulder while jumping across a cliff face at the Dead Horse Point in Utah, USA.

Two cracked ribs when he slammed into the side of a car in the bridge explosion scene. Bruised an ankle while running from the exploding aquarium. Broke an ankle while jumping between building roofs. M:I7, however, will be remembered for the scene where Cruise jumps off a bike in the sky and then parachutes to the ground, or that intense train sequence at the end.

And this is just the beginning. Director Christopher McQuarrie had said earlier that Dead Reckoning - Part Two will feature even wilder stunts, as the actor is seeking to outdo himself. The Hollywood action star's thrill-seeking adventurous side had even scared his M:I7 co-stars who had said they feared that he may either suffer a horrible injury, and they may even possibly lose him. Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Movie Review: Tom Cruise Fights AI in This Breathtaking and High-Octane Actioner (LatestLY Exclusive).

Well, the stunts seem to have done wonder for the box-office earnings of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One. It has raked in $240 million worldwide since its July 12 release and made Rs 60 crore in India, an all-time record for Hollywood releases here. Ethan Hunt seems to be zipping through the record books (and it hasn't been released in the Chinese market yet!).

