Mom-To-Be Katy Perry Shares an Hilarious Ultrasound Video and Reveals How Baby Gave Her the ‘Middle Finger From The Womb’

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom started dating in early 2016 and the duo got engaged on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in 2019. The former had shared an Instagram post flaunting her engagement ring to make the announcement of the same. Then it was in the first week of March this year when Katy confirmed that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with Orlando. Every time Katy uploads any picture or video flaunting her baby bump, one just goes awww.. This time she has shared an hilarious video and the it’s the detail in the caption of it that is winning internet. Katy Perry Cries While 'Doing Simple Tasks' During Pregnancy.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day while everyone was sharing pics and videos of their moms and extending heart-warming messages to them, Katy Perry had something unique to share. She shared the video of an ultrasound scan after seeing how her little munchkin from the womb showed her the middle finger and she couldn’t stop joking about it. Katy Perry captioned this video as, “when your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome”. American Idol Judge Katy Perry Is Winning The Internet With Her Toilet Paper Get-Up! (Watch Video).

Katy Perry Shares A Video Clip Of Her Sonogram

The American Idol judge Katy Perry instantly received numerous reactions on this video from industry pals and fans. On the other hand Orlando Bloom had shared a boomerang video of Katy Perry on Mother’s Day and captioned it as, “happy days to all the mums out there and to my marvelous mamma to be.” Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were planning to get hitched during the time of spring this year, but the couple had to push back their wedding date due to the coronavirus crisis.