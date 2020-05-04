American Idol Judge Katy Perry Is Winning The Internet With Her Toilet Paper Get-Up! (Watch Video)

Katy Perry Dressed As Toilet Paper (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The singing competition television series, American Idol, is trying numerous methods to keep show the going on by following the lockdown instructions. American Idol judge Katy Perry had stated how this show has to get “really creative” during this coronavirus lockdown period and keep the audience entertained. The “Roar” hitmaker has been experimenting with her outfits for the at-home episodes of American Idol and looks like fans are loving it. This time for the at-home episode of American Idol, Perry is winning the internet with her toilet paper get-up that she sported for the Sunday night’s episode. Oh yeah! She dressed in a giant roll of toilet paper and can be seen moving around in her house. Katy Perry Dresses Up as a Giant Bottle of Hand Sanitiser to Promote At-Home Episodes of American Idol (View Pics).

While sharing the video, Katy Perry tweeted, “@AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your Jigsaw down, pull out your BananaBread, & tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours Roll of paper PS: we’ll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live!” She is not just moving around in her house, but could also be seen getting involved in productive activities such as solving puzzles and doing some baking as well. American Idol To Showcase Performances Remotely During the COVID-19 Pandemic - Here's How!

Watch Katy Perry Moving Around In A Giant Roll Of Toilet Paper:

. @AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your 🧩 down, pull out your 🍌🍞, & tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours 🧻 PS: we’ll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live! 😍 pic.twitter.com/wekv7OBf6O — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2020

Ain’t Kat Perry looking adorable? This isn’t the first time that this gorgeous judge has been entertaining the audience with her quarantine outfits. Last time she was dressed in a hand sanitizer costume and many other bold costumes throughout the series.