Where to start with Morbius, honestly I wouldn’t know because by the end of it I was just left more confused. The future for Sony’s Spider-Man universe has never seemed more confusing. Morbius follows Dr Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) who is born with a rare blood disease and is always living on borrowed time. After he tries curing himself with an experimental treatment involving bats, everything goes wrong and he starts turning into a vampire. Morbius Movie Review: Jared Leto’s Marvel Film is a Soul-Sucking Mess of Ideas That Will Leave You Bored (LatestLY Exclusive).

Morbius is a mess of ideas that was still consistent enough till its ending. Things get even messier once you factor in the two mid-credit scenes that play. The film itself is so confused about how it wants to portray its characters, that it sort of loses all its meaning. It also teases a future that honestly doesn’t make much sense, and all-in-all, is pretty dumb. Here is the ending and the mid-credit scenes of Morbius explained.

The Ending

After Morbius finds a wounded Nicholas (Jared Harris) on the verge of death, he tries finding Milo (Matt Smith) in the city. He is able to hear that Milo has a hold of Martine (Adria Arjona) and wounds her gravely as well. Morbius makes his way to Martine and finds her as she dies in his arms. Morbius then feeds of her blood and finds Milo to which both end up taking part in a battle.

Milo clearly stronger than Morbius is able to subdue him. An injured Morbius, then calls upon help from bats. A swarm of bats then come in and render Milo motionless. This gives Morbius the opportunity to hit him with the anti-serum which ultimately kills him.

Morbius then takes to the sky with his swarm of bats and embraces himself as a vampire. The movie ends with us seeing Martine brought back to life as she turns into a vampire as well.

Mid-Credits

Morbius has two mid-credit scenes. Both of them include Michael Keaton’s Vulture/Adrian Toomes. The first scene takes place during Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending where we see the multiverse rift open, and that sends Toomes to Sony’s Spider-Man universe. He is then let go from jail as there is no evidence against him.

The second mid-credit scene sees Morbius drive off into a field and meet Toomes. Toomes has somehow gathered up a new Vulture suit and tells Morbius that he is in this universe because it has something to do with Spider-Man. He then proposes an idea to Morbius asking if a guy like him would want to join forces together, to which he says being interested in doing so.

How it Teases a Sequel

Now Morbius ends with Martine turning into a vampire too. So if there ever is a sequel for this movie, we might see them team up together. Given that in a comics they are a pair, we can see their dynamic further explored. It will be fun to see that.

With Michael Keaton’s vulture, it looks like we might be getting a Sinister Six set up here, the only thing is that it doesn’t make sense. But anyways, it looks like Vulture will be going around in the Sony universe and recruiting villains to join his team.

He very much still has a grudge on Spider-Man, and even a bigger one considering he doesn’t remember Peter Parker anymore. If anything you can start expecting Sony to build up to a Sinister Six movie in the future. Morbius: Funny Jokes and Memes Trend on Twitter After Jared Leto's Spider-Man Spinoff Opens to Poor Reviews.

Morbius is playing in cinemas right now.

