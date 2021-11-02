Well it’s been a rough couple of days for Sony as leaks have been dropping left and right. With most of Spider-Man: No Way Home already leaked, it looks like Jared Leto's Morbius is the next victim. With Morbius’ second trailer set to debut on November 2, 2021, bad luck strikes as its international trailer leaked a day prior online. This is the second leak for a Sony Marvel film this year, following the leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer back in August. Morbius: Is Tom Hardy's Venom Part of Jared Leto's Spider-Man Spinoff? Here's Why We Think So!

The second trailer for Morbius is a bit weird. We see a lot of the same stuff here from the first trailer, but there are a few references that will surely confuse the fans as to which universe this film takes place in. With that being said, here are all the easter eggs from the leaked second trailer for Morbius that have left fans who have watched it quite confused.

Vulture

We get to see Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/The Vulture again as it was already made clear with the first trailer. He tells Morbius to be in touch with him, hinting that he might have a somewhat substantial scene in the film.

The Amazing Spider-Man Oscorp Logo

We get a skyline shot of the city in which we can see Oscorp’s logo from The Amazing Spider-Man films. It is not the same exact building from the films, but the logo is exactly the same.

Daily Bugle

So was the case with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the Daily Bugle logo for Morbius is the same as the one from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films.

Sam Raimi Spider-Man Graffiti

We again get to see Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man graffiti on a wall with murderer written on it. This hints that it will follow the storyline of Spider-Man’s identity being revealed and him being framed for Mysterio’s murder, but well, that's the wrong Spider-Man on the wall there.

Rhino and Black Cat

There is a shot of someone reading a Daily Bugle newspaper and on that you can clearly see that Rhino and Black Cat mentioned. This means that Rhino and Black Cat are already existing characters in this universe, but this doesn’t mean that we will see them in the film.

I am Venom

When interrogating a thug, Morbius is asked “Who are you?” to which he replies “We are Venom” and follows it by saying that he is just kidding. This means that people in the film are aware of Venom, but it is still unclear how Morbius knows Venom’s catchphrase when both of them have never even interacted with each other. Sony-Marvel Collaboration is Called 'Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters' and Twitter is Unable to Digest this Big Name.

Honestly this trailer just has us more confused as to what universe this film is set in. It has elements from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, The Amazing Spider-Man movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Venomverse. It doesn’t seem to belong to any one universe with all these references and it just honestly has me confused as to what is exactly going on here. Hopefully the film does a good job at explaining it. Morbius is scheduled to release on January 28, 2022

