Morbius is Spider-Man spinoff, part of Sony's Spider-verse also including Venom and the upcoming Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage (and also Kraven). The movie stars Jared Leto as the titular character, who is a living vampire. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Keaton is also in the film, though it is not yet sure if he would be reprising his character of the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. In Jared Leto's Morbius Trailer, 'Murderer' Spider-Man Makes An Appearance (Watch Video).

However, it looks like Tom Hardy's Venom might also be part of the film, after the actor's name slipped out of the director's mouth during an interview with MovieZine. While speaking to the portal, Daniel Espinosa said, "It usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself. When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting."

Watch the Trailer of Morbius:

While the director has worked earlier with Hardy in Child 44, it felt strange that he drops the name while talking about a film that stars Keaton and Leto. Since Venom exists in the same movie-verse as Leto's Morbius, it isn't impossible for the character to make a cameo here. If that's the case, then should we also expect Leto to make a post-credit appearance in Venom 2? Venom Let There Be Carnage: Does This Concept Art Confirm Spider-Man Will Appear in the Film?

Watch the Trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage:

Also, is Tom Holland's Spider-Man ever going to appear in these movies?

Morbius is scheduled to release in the States on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United Kingdom on September 15, 2021. That is, unless the rising cases of COVID-19 Delta variants may force theatres to pull another shutdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).