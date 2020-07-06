Sophie Turner is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Joe Jonas. The Game Of Thrones star has been making frequent appearances these days along with Joe. However, it is her baby bump and her chic pregnancy fashion statements that has captured the attention of the fans. She was once again seen with her family, looking gorgeous and glowing! The pictures are now all over the social media. GoT Actress Sophie Turner Opts For A Relaxed Maternity Wear As She Steps Out With Joe Jonas For A Walk (View Pics).

The 24-year-old actress was seen in a casual yet trendy wear. She sported a plain white top paired with a gray body-hugging skirt that went below her knees. Her tresses were loose and she sported sunglasses as well as the mnadatory mask. Check out the beauty's pictures.

Sophie Turner's Pics

Such a beautiful momma to be 🥺😍 Sophie with joe and her parents today ❤️ #SophieTurner @joejonas pic.twitter.com/0F0n86mXYJ — sophiet.fan.leigh (@LeighSophiet) July 5, 2020

Earlier, she was seen wearing an extremely pretty short white frilly dress along with an unitard within. She accompanied her family as they walked their dogs. Entertainment Tonight quoted a source saying, "Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby. Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking." We are sure fans too are damn excited to see Jophie's baby! How did you like Sophie's maternal fashion style? Tell us in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).