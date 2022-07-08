Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU with her next big release, Thor: Love And Thunder. After appearing as Jane Foster in movies like Thor and Thor: The Dark World, she decided to bid adieu to her character until Marvel lured her with a meatier role this time. As we have seen in the trailer already, Natalie's Jane Foster will yield the Mjolnir this time though why and how it will happen remains to be seen. Natalie Portman's Black Dior Dress Strikes a Perfect Balance Between Looking Sensuous and Elegant (View Pics).

While that's a secret that we are willing to wait for, there's another one that fortunately doesn't require us to watch the clock or calendar. Yes, we are talking about Natalie's street style which looks comfy and casual. From classic jeans and tees to overcoats and dresses, Portman believes in having a variety but also likes keeping it chic. She'll always dress up as that rich lady who knows what she wants and how to dress up for even a basic occasion like running an errand. With her sling bangs or large totes by her side, she manages to round off her look like no one else. Don't believe us or do you want us to elaborate further on it? Keep checking out some of her pictures below. Natalie Portman Birthday Special: From V For Vendetta to Revenge of the Sith, 5 of the Jane Foster Actress’ Best Films That Are Unmissable!

Taking a Nice Sunny Walk in Her Denim Shorts

Warming Up for Winters!

Running for Errands but Stylishly Of Course!

Did Anyone Say Dress Cool?

A Bigger Version of Boyfriend's Shirt!

When You're in No Mood for Pastels

Checkered Coat Should Do the Trick

Now, isn't the most charming lady? While Jane Foster continues to have our heart, here's giving a piece of it to Natalie Portman for the lady definitely deserves it!

