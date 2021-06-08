Good friends are hard to find, and it is nearly impossible to describe the enrichment they add to our lives from their mere existence. If you have ever had friends become your chosen family, you probably already know how meaningful and life-changing a friendship can be. Granted, it takes more effort and commitment to maintain friendships as an adult. The older we grow, the more we learn the importance of cherishing that bond with our special people.

In honour of National Best Friends Day 2021 in the United States, we are going to take a look at five iconic Hollywood movies that celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship. So for your next movie night, make sure to add these movies to the mix!

1. Bridesmaids (2011)

This endearing classic offers a hilarious take on the difficulties of an adult friendship. Written by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids follows the lives of two best friends. Kristen Wiig plays a woman whose life is falling apart as she helps plan the wedding of her best friend Lillian, played by Maya Rudolph. Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne also steal the show with their brilliant performance.

Watch Video of 'Bridesmaids' Trailer:

2. Thelma & Louise (1991)

This infamous duo needs no introduction. Starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, the story follows the lives of Thelma (Gena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon), two unsatisfied women who embark on a road trip to escape from well, patriarchy. This unique take on the flawed, human side of friendship has become a universal symbol of sisterhood and female empowerment.

Watch Video of 'Thelma and Louise' Trailer:

3. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Stephen Chbosky's The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, offers a fresh perspective on high school friendships in the form of an honest, coming-of-age drama. Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson) come to the rescue of Charlie (Logan Lerman), a teen who finds it hard to fit in at his new school. Their quirky friendship signifies the start of a beautiful friendship and warms your heart in its wake!

Watch Video of 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' Trailer:

4. Mean Girls (2004)

Tina Fey's hilarious and insightful script on the perils and 'cliques' in the life of an average American high school student is timeless. Lindsay Lohan plays transfer student Cady Heron who becomes indoctrinated in "The Plastics," her school's most popular and ruthless clique. The movie navigates through the camaraderie, immaturity and playfulness of evolving friendships and is a must-watch.

Watch Video of 'Mean Girls' Trailer:

5. Mamma Mia! (2008)

This romantic musical is often mistaken for being just about Donna's (Meryl Streep) romantic perils, but a closer look reveals the underlying bond of time-tested friendships. The Dynamos are an integral part of the story, and their incredible bond is a testimony to how time doesn't dull the bond of true friendship. This breezy musical is the perfect flick for a movie night with your amigos!

Watch Video of 'Mamma Mia!' Trailer:

We recommend a generous dose of these movies paired with a tub of ice cream for a perfect movie night to celebrate National Best Friend's Day. Cheers!

