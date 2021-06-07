The bond with best friends is like a family- you can hate them, love them, but you cannot ignore them. For sore, friends are even more important than families and every year this bond is celebrated across the world on various days. National Best Friends Day celebrates this cherished bond and is observed annually on June 8 across the United States.

When is National Best Friends Day 2021 in the US?

As mentioned above, National Best Friends Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 8 to celebrate friendship and some time with best friends. It is not a public holiday and schools and businesses remain open.

National Best Friends Day (US) History:

The US Congress in 1935 gathered to devote a day each year in tribute to best friends and chose June 8. Since then, the day is celebrated across the country. Many countries have also adopted the practice. This day has given rise to other friendship-themed days, including Friendship Day.

You can understand the significance of this day as the Mayo Clinic reports: “Friends help you cope with traumas, such as divorce, serious illness, job loss, or the death of a loved one. They also encourage you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise.”

You can celebrate this day by sharing fun photographs of you with your best friends on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can use hashtags- #nationalbestfriendsday and #bestfriendsday.

