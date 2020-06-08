Netflix's New Film The Last Days Of American Crime Lands 0% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes With Scathing Reveiws

The Last Days Of American Crime (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Let us be honest here, Netflix commissions horrible movies more than the watchable ones. How many of you watched Mrs Serial Killer, the Indian film featuring Jacqueline Fernandez? It was bad! In The Tall Grass, Ibiza, Bright, Murder Mystery are just a few other truly terrible titles by Netflix. If the streaming giant was trying to break The Room's record of the worst movie ever made, then they might have achieved the feat with their latest offering. The Last Days of American Crime.

The movie has garnered abysmal reviews from the critics all over. The reviews are so unanimous - that in a rare occurrence The Last Days of American Crime has a zero percent rating on the critic's consensus website Rotten Tomatoes. In recent years, Netflix's The Ridiculous 6 has been another movie to reach this level of inadequateness. Netflix India Blurs Scenes of Cooked Pork From Vikings; Check Out The Platform's Reply To Twitter User Who Pointed out this Self-Censorship!

Check Out Some of the Scathing Reviews That Earned The Last Days of American Crime 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes:

IndieWire wrote, "A braindead slog that shambles forward like the zombified husk of the heist movie it wants to be, The Last Days of American Crime is a death march of clichés that offers nothing to look at and even less to consider."

Rolling Stones wrote, "This is not good action cinema. This is not even good alligator-brain cinema."

Hindustan Times wrote, "Think of it like The Purge, but extended to a week."

Variety wrote, "It's an offensive eyesore in which looting and anarchy are treated as window dressing, law and order come in the find of mind control, and police brutality is so pervasive as to warrant a trigger warning."

The synopsis of the film is as follows:

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Well, you have been warned. Now, we know so many of us love watching bad cinema. I am totally going to check it out. Will you?