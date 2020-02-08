Nick Nolte Birthday Special: 5 Roles Of The Actor That Deserve To Be Celebrated

Picture Credit: Twitter

Nick Nolte, a football lover, named the Sexiest Man Alive in 1990 by People magazine, a and an actor who doesn't know how to do something more interesting and complicated as the profession, celebrates another birthday today. He has had a rough start in life but acting mended him. He began his journey at the ripe old age of 35 with a Television series called Rich Man, Poor Man. Fame arrived but it also came with its challenges and Nolte didn't take that well. Angel Has Fallen: Nick Nolte Says Working With Gerard Butler Was a Treat Because He’s at the Top of His Game

Anyway, leaving all his past behind, Nolte did some incredible roles in his illustrious career so far and has even won a Golden Globe for his work in The Prince Of Tides. Today on his birthday, let's learn a bit more about some of his best roles.

Warrior - Paddy O'Connor

Nick played Paddy O'Connor, a former alcoholic father looking for forgiveness from his sons. The reason he hit it out of the park with character probably was because it stemmed out from his own troubled past. Thus, an Oscar nomination for the same was no big deal.

Affliction - Wade Whitehouse

Wade Whitehouse will have all your feelings, disdain, hate, sympathy, care, love and complete disgust. Nolte let it be as real as it can get without making it evil.

Prince Of Tides

Nolte won a Golden Globe for his act in Prince Of Tides where his troubled childhood shared by his twin sister leaves everyone disturbed. His chemistry with Barbara Streisand was simply bewitching and much more mature.

Cape Fear - Sam Bowden

Nick Nolte plays a lawyer who is haunted and hounded by a man he couldn't keep away from prison 14 years ago. Nick's character of Bowden isn't a bad man but he has sinned and Nolte brought out the fight beautifully.

48 hours - Jack Cates

Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy's love-hate friendship in 48 hours is legendary. Nolte played the grumpy cop with finesse which was required to balance out Murphy's comic charm.