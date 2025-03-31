Norah Jones celebrates her birthday on March 30. She is a celebrated artist whose musical journey has captivated audiences around the world. With her distinctive blend of jazz, pop, and soul, she has created timeless pieces that resonate deeply with listeners. Her velvety voice and heartfelt lyrics convey a depth of emotion that turns each song into a musical narrative. Here are five of her best songs that exemplify her talent and artistic range. Suga Birthday: BTS Singer Min Yoongi's Best Red Carpet Looks to Check Out (View Pics).

1. Don’t Know Why

This breakout hit from her debut album, *Come Away With Me*, is perhaps Jones's most iconic song. With its gentle piano melody and soothing vocals, "Don't Know Why" captures the essence of longing and uncertainty. The song's jazzy influences and introspective lyrics made it a chart-topping success, earning Jones several Grammy Awards and establishing her as a force in contemporary music.

2. Come Away With Me

The title track from her debut album is a beautiful invitation, blending soft rhythms with romantic themes. The song's dreamy arrangement and Jones's sultry voice create an atmosphere of warmth and intimacy, making it a perfect complement for quiet moments or intimate gatherings. It encapsulates the desire for connection and the allure of escape.

3. Sunrise

Featured on her second album, *Feels Like Home*, "Sunrise" showcases Jones's ability to meld jazz and pop with seamless grace. The song's hopeful lyrics and mellow groove evoke feelings of renewal and optimism, making it a refreshing anthem for new beginnings. It highlights her skill in crafting melodies that linger long after the last note fades.

4. What Am I to You?

This track highlights the emotional depth and sincerity of Jones's songwriting. With its stripped-back instrumentation, "What Am I to You?" invites listeners to reflect on relationships and the complexity of love. Jones's expressive delivery, coupled with poignant lyrics, creates a captivating experience, demonstrating her prowess in conveying raw emotion through music.

5. Thinking About You

A standout from her critically acclaimed album *The Fall*, "Thinking About You" offers a modern twist on Jones's classic sound. The song's upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics provide a refreshing contrast to her more somber pieces. It encapsulates the joy and excitement of new love, showcasing her versatility as an artist and her ability to create songs that resonate across different moods.

Norah Jones has undoubtedly made her mark on the music industry, and these five songs represent just a fragment of her rich discography. Each track reflects her unique ability to blend genres and express complex emotions, reminding us why her music continues to inspire and connect with listeners around the globe.

