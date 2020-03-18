Oprah Winfrey Debunks Fake News About Getting Arrested For Sex Trafficking After Reports Claiming Otherwise Go Viral - Read Tweet 

Oprah Winfrey (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you happen to be someone who is updated on social media trends, you probably came across Oprah Winfrey's name trending on Tuesday, March 17 night and the reason surely must have seemed shocking. Several reports claimed that Winfrey's home in Boca Raton, Florida was raided and that she was under arrest on sex trafficking charges. Yes! Like we sai, shocking. Although Winfrey has now cleared all these rumours and stated that this is a case of fake news. Debunking the bogus news stories, Oprah tweeted hours after trending on social media. Oprah Winfrey Falls on Stage While Talking About Balance in Her Speech (Watch Video).

Winfrey is one of the most respected and loved personalities and the reports certainly came as a shock to her followers. Taking to Twitter to Winfrey wrote, "Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody." Given the current sensitive time with countries being put on lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Winfrey mentioned that she has been 'self-distancing' from the world and is at home but there has been no raid and that the news reports are false.

Check Out Oprah Winfrey's Tweet Here:

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

The false reports claimed that Winfrey was among a host of other celebrities who were also charged for trafficking including actor Tom Hanks whose coronavirus health update was a 'cover'. Oprah Winfrey 66th Birthday: 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Talk Show Host You Probably Didn’t Know.

Andy Lassner, who works for Ellen DeGeneres, was one of the celebs named in the debunked report. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn't make me feel good about the chances of society continuing." Well, everyone who believed the news reports can now breathe a sigh of relief given that Oprah herself has tweeted debunking them.