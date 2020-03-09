Oscar Isaac Birthday: Star Wars, Ex Machina and More Films That Proves The Guatemalan-American Actor's Versatility!

Oscar Isaac Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada aka Oscar Isaac celebrates his birthday today. The Guatemalan-American actor is known to be one of the most talented artists for the right reasons. The actor is best known for his work in films like Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex Machina, Balibo, Star Wars sequel trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse to name a few. However, there are some performances that will be always cherished by his fans for the eternity. Take a look at five of his loved performances that should be in every cine-lover's watch list. The Great Machine: Oscar Isaac to Star in the Film Based on Ex Machina Comic.

Inside Llewyn Davis

The dark comedy by by Joel and Ethan Coen revolves around a struggling folk singer who is also striving to keep his personal life balanced. Speaking of this role, Oscar said in an interview, "I found him very likable. He just doesn't do stuff like smile. But it never crossed my mind that he was not going to be likable. I just assumed like, “Yeah, I understand this person. And if I understand him, I'm sure other people are going to want to understand him, too."

Ex Machina

Alex Garland directed film is considered to be one of the most liked films of Oscar. The story is about a programmer who is invited by his CEO to administer to work on an intelligent humanoid robot. The fans particularly love the dance sequence from the film where Oscar re-established his versatility.

X-Men: Apocalypse

Bryan Singer's American super hero film has Oscar play the the huge blue villain called En Sabah Nur / Apocalypse. Again, one of the most talked about films of the actor till date. While speaking of playing this character, he had joked, "I was just sweating into my face and had no way of reaching my face. I couldn't turn or look. That was very hard. That was just surviving. You see me surviving in that movie."

Star Wars sequel trilogy

In this George Lucas created American space drama, Oscar is a pilot for Princess Leia's resistance fleet. The role is one of the most important ones in the career graph which he always speaks highly about. In his chat with a publication he stated that he believes in his characters irrespective of whether they are believable in the real world, for example space. He also said that it is a bit weirder when it comes to a genre like this one.

Hamlet

This is not a film but a play that Isaac whole heartedly worked for. He considers himself lucky to be doing the William Shakespeare written play six times a week in a public theatre in New York. He stated earlier that it was emotionally and physically exhausting for him at times.

These were some of the much-loved roles of Oscar that are not only his fans' favourite but his own too. So, do let us know your pick on the occasion of his birthday. Happy Birthday, Oscar!