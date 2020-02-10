Oscars 2020: From Parasite's Big Wins to Joaquin Phoenix Taking the Best Actor Award, Here Are Five Top Trending Twitter Moments

Bong Joon-ho and Joaquin Phoenix at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 92nd Academy Awards made history by honouring South-Korean film Parasite the most prestigious Best Picture award. With this Bong Joon-ho’s movie about a lower-income family becomes the first-ever film to win in this category as the only non-English movie to achieve this milestone. Bong Joon-Ho didn't expect it but got three more Oscars including the Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film and said twice he would have drinks till the morning. Bong John-Ho honouring Martin Scorsese and later on winning the Best Motion Picture award for Parasite stand as the top trending twitter moments of the day so fare. The very next personality to trend the twitter is 'Ahh no surprises' Joaquin Phoenix on winning the Best Actor Award for Todd Phillips Joker. Parasite: Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean Film Bags Major Honours at Oscars 2020, Here are 5 Interesting Facts About It

After winning the Best Actor honour at the BAFTAs, Joaquin gave even more impactful acceptance speech where he took a jibe on fascism, condemned the idea of keeping race and religion ahead of people and this bold honest man who has the second Oscar win as the Joker after Heath Ledger is on number two twitter trending charts. Bong Joon-Ho again trends at number three by winning the Best Director award for Parasite, and winning against Hollywood's heavyweight's Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and More. Oscars 2020: How Joaquin Phoenix Paid Tribute to His Late Brother River Phoenix in His Emotional Oscar Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

Oscars 2020 Top 5 Trending Moments

The #Oscars moments that drove the most activity on Twitter 🍿 1️⃣Parasite wins Best Picture 2️⃣Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor, Joker 3️⃣Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director, Parasite 4️⃣Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress, Judy 5️⃣Eminem's performance — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) February 10, 2020

Renee Zellweger winning Best Actress for Judy trended number 4 while Eminem's surprise performance is right there at the number five spot. Marshall Bruce Mathers aka Eminem had everyone from the crowd singing his hit 8 Mile song Lose Yourself with all the enthusiasm. Which is your favourite twitter moments for the 92nd Academy Awards? Let us know in the comment section below.