Ryan Gosling aka Ken has reacted to Oscars snubs for his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. Despite the film's critical and commercial acclaim, it surprisingly missed out on major nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards. Gosling, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, expressed his solidarity with his fellow Barbie compatriots. He emphasised the symbiotic relationship between Ken and Barbie, stating, "There's no Ken without Barbie, and there's no 'Barbie' movie without Greta and Margot." Read his full opinion below. 96th Academy Awards Snubs: Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charles Melton Left Out of Oscars 2024 Nominations – Fans Share Their Reactions!

Ryan Gosling On Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars Snub:

Ryan Gosling reacts to his Oscar nomination as well as Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed in their respective categories: “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. The two people most responsible for this… pic.twitter.com/bUxuci11hG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 23, 2024

